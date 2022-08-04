Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92-9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 6.1 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.11. 727,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,455. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

