Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $79,367.94

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $79,367.94 and $44.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.62 or 0.07052577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00152740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00698103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00593867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,156,285 coins and its circulating supply is 14,111,741 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.