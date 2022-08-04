Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $131.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

