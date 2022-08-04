Argon One Day Volume Tops $62,186.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 3% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $170,380.89 and $62,186.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 86,783,197 coins and its circulating supply is 80,920,762 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

