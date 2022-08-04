Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 449,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

