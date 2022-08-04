Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

