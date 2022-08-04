Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

