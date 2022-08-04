Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.