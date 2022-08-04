Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global Stock Up 20.2 %

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

