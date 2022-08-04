Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ARNC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 1,566,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Arconic by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arconic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

