Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Arconic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Arconic by 85.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arconic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arconic

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.