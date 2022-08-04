APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $171.88 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,150.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

