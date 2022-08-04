Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,053 shares of company stock worth $36,682,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

