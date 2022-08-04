ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 537,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSYS Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $282.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average is $283.36. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

