Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. Andersons has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

