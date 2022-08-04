Analyzing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 1.28 -$8.07 million N/A N/A International Money Express $459.21 million 2.09 $46.84 million $1.26 19.83

Analyst Recommendations

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -111.93% N/A -695.92% International Money Express 10.33% 41.13% 17.24%

Summary

International Money Express beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

