Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently:

7/27/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $625.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $789.00 to $638.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $557.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $523.00 to $493.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $540.00 to $480.00.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $640.00 to $591.00.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $550.00.

7/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $565.00 to $480.00.

7/12/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $769.00 to $523.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $534.00 to $498.00.

7/7/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $620.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $875.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/15/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $557.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $692.00 to $534.00.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.40. The stock had a trading volume of 528,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,244. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

