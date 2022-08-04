Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $872.89

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $878.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $922.19 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $737.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.