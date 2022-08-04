Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.2 %

FPE stock opened at €24.25 ($25.00) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($46.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.68.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.