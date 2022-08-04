Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.36)-(0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $232-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 863,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,338. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 578.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

