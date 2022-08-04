AMO Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $26.39 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $161,279.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

