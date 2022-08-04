Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Ellen Rosenberg Sells 11,123 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

