Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Ellen Rosenberg Sells 11,123 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.