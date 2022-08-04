Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

