Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $38.89.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
