American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 5,577 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $22,475.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,497,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,537.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12.

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.