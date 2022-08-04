American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to –$0.23 EPS.

American Superconductor Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 590,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,267. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

