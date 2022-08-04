American Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Select Energy Services worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 8,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,866. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

