American Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CAPL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,103. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

