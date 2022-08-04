Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of AMRC traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,082. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,969,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ameresco by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

