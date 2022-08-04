Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,465 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.95. 22,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

