Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $144,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 547,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,510,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.