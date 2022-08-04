Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546,750. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35.

