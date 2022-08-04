Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

EWC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

