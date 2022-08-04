Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

