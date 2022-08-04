Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Up 1.1%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.56). Approximately 12,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 36,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.55).

Altus Strategies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

Get Altus Strategies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altus Strategies

In related news, insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,288.69).

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, discovers, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, nickel, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. The company has a portfolio of projects, including the Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and the Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; the Tabakorole gold project and the Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; the Wadi Jundi gold project, the Gabal Al-Shaluhl gold project, the Gabal Om Ourada gold project, the Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; the Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; the Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; the Izougza copper-silver project, the Azrar copper project, and the Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; the Daro copper-gold project and the Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; the Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia; and the Toura nickel project located in Western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.