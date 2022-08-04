Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 10,913,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

About Altice USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 34.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 67.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.