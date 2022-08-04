ALLY Price Hits $0.0007 (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, ALLY has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.62 million and $5,730.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

