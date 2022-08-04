Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 712,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

