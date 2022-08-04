Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 712,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.
In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
