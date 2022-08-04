Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of ALCO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 354,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,295. The company has a market cap of $245.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. Alico has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

