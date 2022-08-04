Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Alexander’s Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $213.85 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average of $245.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $9,903,000.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
