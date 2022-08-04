Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $213.85 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average of $245.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $9,903,000.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.