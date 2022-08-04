Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.25 – $22.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 – $7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$22.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

Albemarle stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $239.54. 1,345,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.70. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.