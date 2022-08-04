Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Airbnb updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 122,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

