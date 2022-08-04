Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 229,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

