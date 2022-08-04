Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Airbnb updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,308,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 73,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

