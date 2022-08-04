Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.47.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.