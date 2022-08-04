AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CAO Sells $99,064.50 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $105.38 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

