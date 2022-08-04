AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Earnings Results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $177.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.