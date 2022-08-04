Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

