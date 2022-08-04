AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.