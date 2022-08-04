AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of ASIX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.