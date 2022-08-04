Addus HomeCare Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

