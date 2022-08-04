Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADPT traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,023. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

